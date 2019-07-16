Lotus goes all electric with $2M halo Evija

LONDON -- Lotus, aiming to reestablish itself as a global engineering and sports car powerhouse under its new parent, Chinese automaker Geely, is introducing a new halo, the Evija full-electric hypercar with nearly 2,000 hp.

Just 130 Evijas will be sold at 1.7 million pounds plus taxes each ($2.11 million). It will be the most powerful series production vehicle ever built by the British sports-car maker.

The Evija "will re-establish our brand in the hearts and minds of sports car fans and on the global automotive stage," Lotus CEO Phil Popham said as the car was unveiled on Tuesday. The car "will pave the way for further visionary models," Popham said.

It is by far the most powerful and most expensive car produced by Lotus, which is better known for lightweight, stripped out sports cars such as the Elise that compete with lower-priced Porsche models.

Lotus says that despite a switch to electric, which increases weight because of batteries, the Evija conforms to Lotus's tradition of building lightweight cars first established by its founder, Colin Chapman.

The car is the first Lotus to use a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis to offset the 70 kilowatt-hour battery pack, meaning that the company is confident of hitting a 1,680 kg (3,704 pounds) target weight.

The Evija will achieve a range of 400 km (250 miles) as measured under Europe's WLTP testing cycle, Lotus said. Heavy use of the accelerator will dramatically reduce that, but Lotus said that the car will run for "at least" seven minutes at full power on the car's 'track' without the battery 'derating' or reducing power.

The battery pack, developed with Williams Advanced Engineering, would be compatible with a future network of 800 kilowatt chargers, but can be recharged to 100 percent from zero in 18 minutes using the latest 350 kW charge points, Lotus said.

The pack sits behind the two seats and is the "most energy dense ever fitted to a road car," Lotus said.

Total power of 2,000 metric PS (1,973 hp) is delivered by four electric motors to drive the Evija from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than three seconds, Lotus said. Its top speed is "more than" 322 kph (200 mph), the company said.

The four electric motors allow the car's electronic brain to split the torque to the wheels with the most traction at any one moment. This gives "exceptional dynamic response and agility on the road," Lotus said.