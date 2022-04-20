Lincoln Star concept heralds 3 EVs due by 2025

LOS ANGELES — Lincoln Motor Co., trailing luxury rivals in the transition to battery power, on Wednesday introduced a concept that previews how the brand hopes to differentiate itself in the electric vehicle era.

The Lincoln Star concept, unveiled at an event here celebrating the brand's 100th anniversary as part of Ford Motor Co., showcases a new exterior design direction and interior customer experiences that could be added to production vehicles in the coming years. As part of the reveal, officials said Lincoln would launch three EVs globally by 2025 and add a fourth in 2026 — accelerating electrification plans announced last June.

Lincoln now says it expects almost 90 percent of its volume in North America to be fully electric by 2030, up from an estimate of 80 percent given last year.