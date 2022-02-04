Lincoln prepares to reveal first EV as it marks a century of Ford ownership

DETROIT — As Lincoln Motor Co. celebrates a century of ownership under Ford Motor Co., the luxury brand is preparing this year to show its first battery-electric vehicle.

Lincoln last year announced plans to launch four new EVs by 2030. Automotive News has reported the first will be an electric Aviator crossover, although output has been delayed until late 2024.

Ford's luxury division already trails competitors such as Cadillac, which plans to begin production of the Lyriq EV in the coming months, in the automaker's transition to electric vehicles. Tesla Inc. and startups such as Rivian, Lucid and others are demonstrating that luxury customers are willing to pay for battery-powered vehicles.

"Premium buyers are definitely adopting electrification faster than the mainstream buyers, so for Lincoln we definitely want to move quickly, but we also want to make sure we're methodical in thinking through all the different impacts," said Michael Sprague, Lincoln's North America director. "We have to make sure the range is there for clients, particularly for Lincoln buyers who like to go out and enjoy the drive. We have to make sure the infrastructure from a charging standpoint is there. I think for me and for the brand, the timing is right. I think we're in a good place."

Sprague said Lincoln still plans to show its first EV this year.

"It is a journey, and we need some time to transition," he said. "We'll have more to share on our first BEV very soon."