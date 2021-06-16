Lincoln to offer 4 all-electric models by 2030

DETROIT — Lincoln Motor Co. plans to expand its lineup in the U.S. and introduce four new battery-electric products by 2030 as it transitions to an electrified portfolio to match its luxury rivals.

Executives at Ford Motor Co.'s premium brand said Wednesday they expect that by 2026, half of all sales globally will be of zero-emission vehicles. By the end of the decade, each nameplate Lincoln offers globally will come with an electrified variant, although the brand expects to still sell at least some gasoline-powered models then.

In that future lineup, Lincoln will offer four battery-electric vehicles on Ford's new rear-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive EV architecture in both North America and China, with the first set to debut next year. Lincoln President Joy Falotico said that EV would be a new nameplate and an addition to the brand's North America lineup, although she declined to say how much further Lincoln planned to grow beyond the four nameplates it offers now in North America.

"As we accelerate Lincoln's transformation in North America and China, there is no better time to propel the Lincoln brand forward with electrification," Falotico said in a statement. "Electrification will take 'Quiet Flight' to a new level with the smooth, exhilarating takeoff feel and serene quietness our clients expect from a Lincoln."

The move comes as Ford expects 40 percent of its global volume will be all-electric by 2030 and as some of Lincoln's chief rivals, such as Cadillac, go all-electric.

Officials declined to say which current nameplates would go fully electric, though Ford CEO Jim Farley mentioned an EV Aviator crossover at last month's capital markets day presentation. Automotive News has previously reported that Lincoln is planning a Nautilus-sized EV crossover for the 2023 model year as well as an EV version of the Corsair.