Lincoln freshens Navigator with hands-free driving, remote software updating

The updated luxury SUV will hit dealerships early next year.

2022 Lincoln Navigator

DETROIT — Lincoln is updating its biggest family hauler, the Navigator SUV, with new technology and minor cosmetic changes to better compete among large luxury vehicles.

The 2022 Navigator, which goes on sale early next year, will be the first Lincoln to feature Ford Motor Co.'s hands-free driver assist technology, branded as Lincoln ActiveGlide. The technology is called Ford BlueCruise for Ford-brand vehicles and will debut in the coming weeks on the F-150 pickup and Mustang Mach-E crossover.

The freshened Navigator also will get over-the-air update capability, called Lincoln Enhance, and the Sync 4 infotainment system. Lincoln is adding two new Black Label interior options, and the exterior will have new taillights, headlamps and tweaks to the grille.

"The new Navigator will continue to play a critical role in differentiating our brand and will welcome even more new clients to Lincoln," Joy Falotico, the brand's president, said in a statement.

Lincoln has sold 10,226 Navigators this year through July, up 33 percent from the same period a year ago. Officials say it attracts the brand's youngest clients and accounts for one-third of its conquest sales.

The vehicle's interior will get a new 13.2-inch center screen and what Lincoln is calling a "reimagined" head-up display.

Designers added a new 5.8-inch digital module in the back seat that second-row passengers can use to adjust the climate control or audio settings. For the first time, Lincoln will offer second-row massaging seats.

As part of the Sync 4 upgrade, Navigator customers will be able to use Amazon Alexa voice controls.

"We've added thoughtful technology we know our clients will appreciate, helping to make their journey, whether it be near or far, as effortless and enjoyable as possible," said Mike Kipley, the Navigator's chief program engineer. "These additions give them more ways to personalize their Navigator based on their needs and lifestyles."

The Navigator will be powered by a carryover 3.5-liter V-6 engine that gets 440 hp and 510 pound-feet of torque.

