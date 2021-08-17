Lincoln freshens Navigator with hands-free driving, remote software updating

DETROIT — Lincoln is updating its biggest family hauler, the Navigator SUV, with new technology and minor cosmetic changes to better compete among large luxury vehicles.

The 2022 Navigator, which goes on sale early next year, will be the first Lincoln to feature Ford Motor Co.'s hands-free driver assist technology, branded as Lincoln ActiveGlide. The technology is called Ford BlueCruise for Ford-brand vehicles and will debut in the coming weeks on the F-150 pickup and Mustang Mach-E crossover.

The freshened Navigator also will get over-the-air update capability, called Lincoln Enhance, and the Sync 4 infotainment system. Lincoln is adding two new Black Label interior options, and the exterior will have new taillights, headlamps and tweaks to the grille.