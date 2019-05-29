Lexus uses 2020 RX refresh to improve infotainment

LOS ANGELES — When the refreshed 2020 Lexus RX and RXL crossovers arrive in U.S. dealerships in the third quarter, they will sport not only a new look and a new F Sport performance package, but a much-needed fix to one of the Japanese luxury brand's known weak spots: its wonky infotainment system.

"We've listened to our guests. We know that they want more intuitive telematics with increased functionality," said Lisa Materazzo, vice president of Lexus marketing. "The majority of the interface can now be done on the screen."

An available 12.3-inch touchscreen will be paired with a center console mounted remote touchpad to augment the refreshed RX and RXL's infotainment system, in addition to the standard 8-inch screen. However, the former display-only screens atop the instrument panel were moved about 5.4 inches closer to the driver and will now have more user-friendly touchscreen interfaces. And in a first for the brand, the onboard infotainment systems in the two RX models will support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to enhance phone integration.

Materazzo said the enhancements to the RX and RXL infotainment systems are likely to migrate to other vehicles in the brand's lineup.

Photo

The three-row RXL joined the Lexus lineup for the 2018 model year. The fourth-generation two-row RX was introduced in the 2016 model year. The RX is Lexus's top selling crossover and the best seller in the brand's U.S. lineup, though sales of both the RX and RXL are reported jointly. Materazzo said RXL sales represent about 16 percent of RX total sales. Through the first four months of the year, RX sales in the U.S. are down 1.4 percent to 34,051.

To update the look of both the two-row RX and the three-row RXL, designers sought to incorporate a stylized L-motif, the brand says, repeating the theme is several areas across the fascia, including slimmed-down headlamps to accent the brand's huge signature grille. In the rear, designers picked up the same motif around the taillamps as well as in some of the two crossover's exterior style lines.

While the drivetrain of both the RX and RXL remains unchanged, engineers did improve the RX's suspension and rigidity to improve driving dynamics and reduce noise and vibration.

Both the 2020 RX and RXL will come standard with Lexus Safety System + 2.0, a suite of driver assistance and automated systems to improve vehicle safety. In its most recent iteration, the safety suite has added the ability to detect bicyclists as part of its enhanced precollision system, which previously could detect motorists and pedestrians. It can also assist drivers with road sign recognition by displaying on the instrument panel road signs it senses, as well as a lane-tracing assist system which helps keep the vehicle in the center of its lane when adaptive cruise control is enabled.

An updated and enhanced F Sport package will offer active variable suspension to enhance road responsiveness as well as a cold air intake to help with engine cooling. Active sound control, electric power steering and a heated steering wheel round out the upgraded package offerings.

