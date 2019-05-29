Lexus uses 2020 RX refresh to improve infotainment

LOS ANGELES — When the refreshed 2020 Lexus RX and RXL crossovers arrive in U.S. dealerships in the third quarter, they will sport not only a new look and a new F Sport performance package, but a much-needed fix to one of the Japanese luxury brand's known weak spots: its wonky infotainment system.

"We've listened to our guests. We know that they want more intuitive telematics with increased functionality," said Lisa Materazzo, vice president of Lexus marketing. "The majority of the interface can now be done on the screen."

An available 12.3-inch touchscreen will be paired with a center console mounted remote touchpad to augment the refreshed RX and RXL's infotainment system, in addition to the standard 8-inch screen. However, the former display-only screens atop the instrument panel were moved about 5.4 inches closer to the driver and will now have more user-friendly touchscreen interfaces. And in a first for the brand, the onboard infotainment systems in the two RX models will support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to enhance phone integration.

Materazzo said the enhancements to the RX and RXL infotainment systems are likely to migrate to other vehicles in the brand's lineup.