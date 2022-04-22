Lexus TX will give dealers the 3-row they've been wanting

Lexus plans a larger three-row crossover above the top-selling RX that will give it a competitor against vehicles including the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7.
The Lexus TX will be based on the coming Toyota Grand Highlander and feature more comfortable third-row seating than does the RX L, the brand's current three-row crossover, sources confirmed to Automotive News. The Grand Highlander — a stretched version of the Highlander large crossover and due to arrive at U.S. showrooms in mid-2023 — and the TX are to be assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana Inc.
The TX is slated to arrive about six months after the Grand Highlander, a source told Automotive News. A Toyota spokesman declined to comment on future product. Neither vehicle has been formally announced, though the plant in Princeton, Ind., is undergoing an $803 million overhaul to accommodate additions to the Toyota and Lexus lineups.