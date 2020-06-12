Lexus reschedules IS debut for Monday

Lexus is rescheduling for next Monday the online reveal of the redesigned 2021 Lexus IS sedan in the wake of ongoing civil unrest in the U.S. over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Lexus on June 5 said it had "respectfully postponed" the debut, originally scheduled for last Tuesday, without citing a specific reason, though Toyota Motor North America issued a statement June 3 decrying "unacceptable bigotry and a lack of education around the COVID-19 virus to more recent societal issues of violence, killings and racism against African Americans in Minnesota, Kentucky, Georgia and elsewhere."

As it had planned previously, Lexus will introduce the redesigned luxury sports sedan at its headquarters in Plano, Texas. It can be viewed here beginning at 7 p.m. EDT Monday.