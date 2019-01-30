Lexus to produce 100 Flare Yellow LC 500 coupes

Lexus will show a Flare Yellow LC 500 at next week's Chicago Auto Show, and will offer 100 of the lemon-colored coupes for sale through its dealerships this year as part of its Inspiration Series of limited-edition vehicles.

The 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series coupes will ride on 21-inch wheels and feature a contrasting carbon fiber roof and lower grille.

Inside, special color-matched door inserts and matching trim stitching continue the yellow theme. The LC 500 Inspiration Series will share the existing coupe's 5.0-liter V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission.

In addition, Lexus says it will provide each buyer with a matching Lexus garment bag. U.S. Lexus dealerships will begin taking orders for the limited-run LC 500 in late February. Deliveries are to begin in April. The 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series will start at $107,235, including shipping.

This is Lexus' third Inspiration Series vehicle. Last year, the brand did a similar LC 500 coupe in Structural Blue in coordination with the movie Black Panther, while last fall, it announced a 500-unit run of an LX Inspiration Series crossover.