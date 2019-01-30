Lexus to produce 100 Flare Yellow LC 500 coupes

Lexus will show a Flare Yellow LC 500 at next week's Chicago Auto Show, and will offer 100 of the lemon-colored coupes for sale through its dealerships this year as part of its Inspiration Series of limited-edition vehicles.

The 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series coupes will ride on 21-inch wheels and feature a contrasting carbon fiber roof and lower grille.

Inside, special color-matched door inserts and matching trim stitching continue the yellow theme. The LC 500 Inspiration Series will share the existing coupe's 5.0-liter V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission.

In addition, Lexus says it will provide each buyer with a matching Lexus garment bag. U.S. Lexus dealerships will begin taking orders for the limited-run LC 500 in late February. Deliveries are to begin in April. The 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series will start at $107,235, including shipping.

This is Lexus' third Inspiration Series vehicle. Last year, the brand did a similar LC 500 coupe in Structural Blue in coordination with the movie Black Panther, while last fall, it announced a 500-unit run of an LX Inspiration Series crossover.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
This Week's Edition
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive