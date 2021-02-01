Lexus plans brand overhaul, new model in 2021

TOKYO -- Lexus will unveil an overhauled "brand vision" this spring, underpinning a new model that arrives later in the year and kicks off the premium brand's "next generation" of product.

Lexus offered a peek at the new look with a teaser photo of a concept vehicle that will also debut this spring. The vehicle, obscured in shadow, is shot from either the front or rear, with the brand name printed in all caps across the width of the car, replacing the oval L-badge.

The windshield seems to be semi-divided with a scoop going down the middle between the passenger and driver's seats. The vehicle has a wide, low stance, hinting at something sporty.

Toyota's premium brand offered scant details about the upcoming makeover.

"This spring, we will unveil our new brand vision, along with a new concept, which illustrates our intentions for the future and marking the beginning of the next generation of Lexus," Lexus said in a statement on Monday. "Furthermore, we will launch the first model under our new vision within this year, and we will continue to introduce new models next year and beyond."

Lexus released the news while announcing that global sales dropped 6 percent to 718,715 vehicles in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered worldwide demand. Deliveries fell 16 percent in the first half of the year as the pandemic took hold but rose 2 percent in the second.

North America remained Lexus' biggest market, despite a 9 percent sales decrease to 297,000 vehicles in 2020. China was No. 2, chalking up an 11 percent increase to a record 225,000 units.