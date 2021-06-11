Lexus NX adds PHEV, infotainment revamp for 2022

PLANO, Texas — Lexus will use the redesigned 2022 NX compact crossover to introduce a variety of technology and safety upgrades that the Japanese luxury brand intends to spread across its lineup.

While all of the changes will be welcome, one is the most important for Lexus dealers: the brand's newly developed infotainment system that finally banishes Lexus' wonky center-console touchpad in favor of an intuitive touch screen. Brand officials told Automotive News that the old system had cost Lexus "thousands" of sales each year.

The redesigned NX is moving onto Toyota Motor Corp.'s TNGA-C platform, which also underlies the popular RAV4 crossover. The base NX 350 will be equipped with a 275-hp inline-four engine paired to a new eight-speed transmission that combine to produce an estimated 317 pound-feet of torque, enough to shave a half-second off the previous model's 0-to-60-mph time of 7.3 seconds.

The cabin is dominated by an optional 14-inch touch screen that hosts Lexus Interface, the infotainment system developed in-house that brand officials say will spread across the lineup within three years. In standard form, the NX comes equipped with a 9.8-inch display screen. As part of the upgrade, Lexus Interface features an interactive virtual assistant that can perform functions and answer questions in a conversation with the driver.

The cockpit features its own 7-inch display in the instrument cluster as well as an optional 10-inch head-up display.

The NX is also getting the brand's newest suite of driver-assistance and safety technologies, Lexus Safety System+ 3.0. The system features emergency steering assist to prevent potential collisions, left-turn oncoming vehicle and pedestrian detection and automatic braking, dynamic cruise control with curve-speed management, lane-keeping, road sign recognition and automated high beam control. Even the door latches on the NX will get an upgrade with the introduction of a digital latch system. The latches allow for monitoring that prevents the door from opening if it is unsafe to do so. A new digital mirror — which can be turned off — provides an enhanced rear view free from obstructions.

Plug-in version

Lexus will also offer a plug-in hybrid version called the NX 450h+, which will have a battery-only range of about 36 miles and will be equipped with a 2.5-liter inline-four engine. Lexus says the battery can be fully charged in about 2.5 hours when the vehicle is equipped with an optional expedited onboard charger. With the base level 3.3-kilowatt onboard charger, the battery can be fully powered in about 4.5 hours.

The plug-in version also features a new full-time all-wheel-drive system that optimizes front and rear torque distribution based on driving conditions. Another technological innovation for the brand, which it calls Predictive Efficient Drive, couples with the navigation system and data from previous trips, along with real-time traffic information, to optimize charging and discharging of the hybrid battery. Lexus says that "the more miles the NX is driven, the more data is gathered to help optimize fuel consumption." To save electricity, the system "uses accumulated knowledge about a driver's behavior to predict when and where the vehicle is likely to slow down or stop."

Pricing for the 2022 NX 350 and NX 450h+ was not disclosed. (The 2021 NX 350 starts at $38,635, including shipping.) Both models are expected to go on sale in the U.S. late this year, Lexus said.

