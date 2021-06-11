Lexus NX adds PHEV, infotainment revamp for 2022

PLANO, Texas — Lexus will use the redesigned 2022 NX compact crossover to introduce a variety of technology and safety upgrades that the Japanese luxury brand intends to spread across its lineup.

While all of the changes will be welcome, one is the most important for Lexus dealers: the brand's newly developed infotainment system that finally banishes Lexus' wonky center-console touchpad in favor of an intuitive touch screen. Brand officials told Automotive News that the old system had cost Lexus "thousands" of sales each year.

The redesigned NX is moving onto Toyota Motor Corp.'s TNGA-C platform, which also underlies the popular RAV4 crossover. The base NX 350 will be equipped with a 275-hp inline-four engine paired to a new eight-speed transmission that combine to produce an estimated 317 pound-feet of torque, enough to shave a half-second off the previous model's 0-to-60-mph time of 7.3 seconds.