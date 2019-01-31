Lexus brings upfitted NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition to Chicago

Lexus will use next week's Chicago Auto Show to preview an upgraded special edition of its NX F Sport crossover, featuring a more powerful sound system and upgraded seats.

The 2019 Lexus NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition builds on the two-row crossover with added standard features, as well as a Mark Levinson 14-speaker, 835-watt premium surround sound audio system and unique white and black seats.

Lexus says it will produce 1,000 copies of the NX F Sport Black Line, which will feature the following standard equipment that normally would be optional: comfort package with blind spot monitor and heated/ventilated front seats, power tilt/telescoping steering column, intuitive parking assist, power rear door with kick sensor, moonroof and auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror.

The limited run of 2019 Lexus NX F Sport Black Line crossovers will ride on split-six spoke 19-inch wheels, and will be available in three colors: Ulta White, Obsidian and Atomic Silver.

Pricing for the two-row crossover begins at $49,600 for the front-wheel-drive version, and rises to $51,000 for the all-wheel-drive version, including delivery. Lexus says the first NX F Sport Black Line Special Editions are to begin arriving in its U.S. showrooms in February.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
This Week's Edition
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive