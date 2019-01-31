Lexus brings upfitted NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition to Chicago

Lexus will use next week's Chicago Auto Show to preview an upgraded special edition of its NX F Sport crossover, featuring a more powerful sound system and upgraded seats.

The 2019 Lexus NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition builds on the two-row crossover with added standard features, as well as a Mark Levinson 14-speaker, 835-watt premium surround sound audio system and unique white and black seats.

Lexus says it will produce 1,000 copies of the NX F Sport Black Line, which will feature the following standard equipment that normally would be optional: comfort package with blind spot monitor and heated/ventilated front seats, power tilt/telescoping steering column, intuitive parking assist, power rear door with kick sensor, moonroof and auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror.

The limited run of 2019 Lexus NX F Sport Black Line crossovers will ride on split-six spoke 19-inch wheels, and will be available in three colors: Ulta White, Obsidian and Atomic Silver.

Pricing for the two-row crossover begins at $49,600 for the front-wheel-drive version, and rises to $51,000 for the all-wheel-drive version, including delivery. Lexus says the first NX F Sport Black Line Special Editions are to begin arriving in its U.S. showrooms in February.