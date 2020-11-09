Land Rover revamps 7-seat Discovery as SUV market remains red-hot

The 2021 Land Rover Discovery arriving at dealers in February sports a new engine lineup, a redesigned electrical system, revised styling, a revamped interior that has more luxurious touches and, of course, a higher sticker price.

Jaguar Land Rover is continuing a retreat from diesel engines by dropping the option for the 2021 model year Discovery. In doing so, the British automaker walks away from one of the most fuel-efficient midsize SUVs as rated by the EPA — 26 highway, 21 city and 23 mpg combined.

The Discovery's base engine is an Ingenium 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder rated at 296 hp. The only other engine available next year in the North American model Discovery is a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder with a mild-hybrid system. The 335-hp, six-cylinder is JLR's own Ingenium engine. It replaces a Ford-built V-6 engine and severs one of the final ties between JLR and its former parent company.

It's possible that either new engine could deliver class-leading fuel economy for less than the cost of the outgoing diesel. Fuel-economy ratings will be released closer to launch.