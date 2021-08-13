Lambo resurrects the Countach with $2.6 million price tag

The modern version, which will be displayed at The Quail as part of Monterey Car Week, is outfitted with a naturally aspirated rear-mounted 6.5-liter V-12 engine that combined with the brand's 34-hp hybrid supercapacitor technology produces a total of about 825 hp, Automobili Lamborghini says.

Equipped with standard all-wheel drive, the Countach LPI 800-4 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds, reaching 125 mph in about 8.6 seconds, and it carries a top speed of over 220 mph, the automaker said.

"The Countach LPI 800-4 is a visionary car of the moment, just as its forerunner was," Automobili Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in a written statement. "One of the most important automotive icons, the Countach not only embodies the design and engineering tenet of Lamborghini but represents our philosophy of reinventing boundaries, achieving the unexpected and extraordinary and, most importantly, being the 'stuff of dreams.' "

With a body built entirely of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic, the Countach LPI 800-4 rides on 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels and features four-wheel steering that gives it a curb-to-curb turning radius of just under 38 feet.