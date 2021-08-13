Lambo resurrects the Countach with $2.6 million price tag

Lamborghini has resurrected a storied nameplate from decades ago for one last ride before the Italian supercar company transitions to an all-electric future.
The 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 pays homage to its famous predecessors built between 1974 and 1990, with their sharply angled wedge shape, sculpted rear and unusual doors. Originally designed by Bertone, posters of the previous-generation rear-engined, scissor-doored, exotic-looking Countach were as ubiquitous on bedroom walls in the late 20th century as were posters featuring equally glamorous-and-unobtainable Hollywood starlets.