Hyundai's Seven concept previews styling elements and features the brand could bring to a three-row electric crossover, the Ioniq 7, in 2024. It features a loungelike interior, ultrafast charging and targeted range of over 300 miles. Hyundai stressed the design flexibility that its dedicated E-GMP electric vehicle architecture offers.

The Ioniq 7 will be the third Ioniq subbrand EV after the Ioniq 5 compact crossover launching late this year and the Ioniq 6 midsize sedan due in 2023.

— Laurence Iliff