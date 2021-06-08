Kia updates Sportage for connectivity era

Kia has given the new Sportage what it calls "futuristic" styling flourishes on the outside and an interior designed to be used with advanced connectivity features.

The automaker released pictures of the compact crossover on Tuesday. The fifth-generation Sportage shares styling features such as distinctive 'boomerang' headlights with the automaker's EV6 flagship full-electric car.

"With the all-new Sportage, we did not simply want to take one step forward but instead move on to a different level in the SUV class," Kia's design boss, Karim Habib, said in a statement.

Kia said last month that the Sportage will have a specific model for Europe for the first time since the crossover was launched 28 years ago.

The new Sportage has a black grille that stretches across the front of the car's exterior. The grille links the automaker's signature Tiger Nose to boomerang-shaped daytime running lamps.

For the first time, the SUV will be available with color options for the roof that contrast with the vehicle's body.

The Sportage's interior has been redesigned to accommodate the latest connectivity technologies. The dashboard has a wide curved display with a touchscreen pad with an integrated controller. The ergonomic center console is optimally positioned for the driver and front passenger, Kia said.