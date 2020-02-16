Kia Sorento to get tougher outside, cushier inside

TOKYO – Kia aims for tough elegance with the redesigned Sorento midsize crossover, releasing first official images of the vehicle that reflect what the brand calls “refined boldness.”

Photos released Feb. 17 by Kia Motors Corp. show a chiseled exterior with sculpted creasing and a plush interior centered around an optional 12.3-inch high-resolution instrument cluster.

The brand’s trademark tiger nose grille also gets tweaked, wrapping widely around the front and enveloping the integrated headlamps on both sides.

Kia said the headlamps also get a new LED daytime running light treatment that outlines the main headlight and imbues the “intense impression of the lines around a tiger’s eyes.”

Kia designers also reworked the proportions of the upcoming Sorento to make it appear longer with shorter front and rear overhangs and a longer wheelbase. They also pulled the A-pillar back from the front axle, giving the cabin a more rear-slung stance.

The next-generation Sorento makes its public debut at March 3 at the Geneva auto show.