Kia unwraps second-gen Niro compact crossover

Kia unveiled the latest Niro compact crossover with full-electric and hybrid powertrains as the automaker and affiliate Hyundai seek to catch up in the EV market.

The new Niro, an upgraded version of the model first released in 2016, will be available as a hybrid in the first quarter of 2022 and as a full-electric model later in the first half next year, the automaker said as the car was presented at the Seoul auto show on Thursday.

The external design of the next Niro underwent a "strong influence" from the 2019 HabaNiro concept , which was shown at the New York auto show .

Kia, in a press release posted on its global media website, did not disclose specs of the new model, including range or price. It also didn't disclose which markets would get initial deliveries.

A redesigned Niro isn't expected in the U.S. until 2023 .

"The all-new Kia Niro is an eco-friendly model that shows our will to realize sustainability," CEO Ho-Sung Song told reporters at the auto show.

The car uses environmentally friendly materials, such as recycled fibers and benzene-free paint. The automaker aims to use 20 percent recycled plastic in all models by 2030.