Kia unwraps second-gen Niro compact crossover

Automaker will introduce more hybrids and full-electric models in 2022

Bloomberg
KIA

The second-generation Kia Niro EV is pictured at the Seoul auto show.

Kia unveiled the latest Niro compact crossover with full-electric and hybrid powertrains as the automaker and affiliate Hyundai seek to catch up in the EV market.

The new Niro, an upgraded version of the model first released in 2016, will be available as a hybrid in the first quarter of 2022 and as a full-electric model later in the first half next year, the automaker said as the car was presented at the Seoul auto show on Thursday.

The external design of the next Niro underwent a "strong influence" from the 2019 HabaNiro concept, which was shown at the New York auto show.

Kia, in a press release posted on its global media website, did not disclose specs of the new model, including range or price. It also didn't disclose which markets would get initial deliveries.

A redesigned Niro isn't expected in the U.S. until 2023.

"The all-new Kia Niro is an eco-friendly model that shows our will to realize sustainability," CEO Ho-Sung Song told reporters at the auto show.

The car uses environmentally friendly materials, such as recycled fibers and benzene-free paint. The automaker aims to use 20 percent recycled plastic in all models by 2030.

The first-generation Niro gained popularity in Europe because of its price competitiveness and good driving range, said Kim Jin-Woo, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities in Seoul.

"The new Niro could be a reasonable choice for consumers seeking a compact electric vehicle if it has a driving range of more than 350 kilometers (217 miles)," he said.

The previous model had a range of about 385 kilometers (240 miles) and cost around 46 million won ($38,575).

U.S. sales of the Niro this year have surged 48 percent to 21,798 through October.

