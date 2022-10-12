New Kia Niro costs more, gives more for 2nd generation

The 2023 Kia Niro goes on sale this fall with a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or battery-electric powertrain.

Kia

Kia's second-generation Niro goes on sale this fall redesigned with hybrid, plug-in hybrid or battery-electric powertrain, with larger price tags on its hybrid and PHEV variants, more trim options, eco-friendly appointments and standard safety tech.

The Niro EV's pricing has not been announced, but getting into a Niro PHEV now costs $35,035, including a $1,295 shipping charge. That's $4,150 more than the outgoing model. However, the base LXS is no longer offered, giving the Niro PHEV's new entry point more features.

The Niro Hybrid starts at $27,785, including shipping, representing an $1,800 increase.

The Niro EV and PHEV have lost eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit under the new Inflation Reduction Act, which requires North American assembly of the EV and its battery pack, as well as local sourcing for battery materials. All three versions of the Niro are built in South Korea.

Touring option

The 2023 Niro PHEV offers buyers an optional Touring package on its top SX trim, also available on the middle EX and SX trims of the hybrid variant.

The Touring treatment increases the wheel size from 16 to 18 inches and adds new styling cues such as gloss black detailing around the wheel arches and bottom cladding as well as aluminum-finished pedals.

Kia's full suite of advanced driver safety technology is now standard on all Niro variants. The package includes lane keeping and following assistance, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, driver attention warning and rear-occupant alert.

Optional safety equipment on the EV includes Kia's Highway Driving Assist, combining lane following and smart cruise control with on/off ramp control and lane-change assist.

Sustainable materials are used, including headliners made from recycled wallpaper, seats made from eucalyptus leaves and BTX-free paint on the doors, which limits the impact on the environment and reduces waste.

When it goes on sale, the Niro EV will be available alongside the Niro PHEV and Niro hybrid in all 50 states. To ensure performance in regions with cold weather, an optional heat pump will help recover lost range from running the heater in low temperatures.

Niro EV buyers will be eligible for 500 kilowatt-hours of complimentary fast charging via the Electrify America network. That could cover as many as 1,950 miles. The 2023 Niro EV will be able to recoup up to 80 percent of its charge in less than 45 minutes on a Level 3 charger.

Previously announced performance changes on the line include a 33-mile all-electric range on the 2023 Niro PHEV and a larger 11.1-kWh battery (up from 8.9 kWh); a 253-mile range on the Niro EV, a gain of 14 miles; and a slight fuel economy improvement to 53 mpg on the hybrid (opting for the Touring package drops mpg to 49).

