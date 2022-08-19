Kia EV6 GT boasts 576 hp of muscle

MONTEREY, Calif. — Mass-market Kia is raising the stakes in the industry race to claim new turf in electric vehicles.

As part of the tony annual gathering of automakers and enthusiasts around Pebble Beach, Kia America on Friday unveiled a performance-aimed Kia EV6 GT that will offer a breathtaking 576 hp and 546 pound-feet of torque when it arrives as a 2023 model.

It will be the most powerful production vehicle in Kia's portfolio. The powertrain capabilities pit the vehicle against such exotic track stars as the Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder.

The EV6 GT claims 0-to-60-mph acceleration of 3.4 seconds and boasts a top speed of 161 mph.

It illustrates the rapid expansion of EV offerings in multiple directions.

The Korean automaker showcased the track-ready variant of the EV6 compact crossover amid supercars at The Quail, the annual high-end and performance-oriented auto event here.

The GT marks the "next chapter" of the brand's electrification road map, Kia America COO Steven Center said in a statement. Its arrival is part of Kia's Plan S global strategy to launch at least two EVs a year and build a full lineup of 14 EVs by 2027.

Kia America plans to convert half of its new-vehicle sales from gasoline to electric by the early 2030s.