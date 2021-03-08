Kia adopts ‘EV’ nameplate nomenclature as it teases EV6

TOKYO – Kia, in teasing its first next-generation electric vehicle, is adopting a new nomenclature for the upcoming series that leaves little doubt about its lineage.

The names of the new battery-powered vehicles will start with the prefix EV, followed by a number. And the first entry riding on Kia’s new dedicated all-electric platform will be the EV6.

“All of Kia’s new dedicated BEVs will start with the prefix ‘EV’ which makes it easy for consumers to understand which of Kia’s products are fully electric,” Kia Corp. announced Tuesday in South Korea.

The EV6 electric crossover will make its world premiere in the first quarter, Kia added.

Ahead of that unveiling, Kia teased silhouette shots of the EV6, showing a low-riding crossover with a short hood, elongated cabin and steeply raked rear window. Sporty rear fender flares provide a robust, planted look, while funky wrap-around taillights project a high-tech, digital feel.

The pincher-like accent lighting around the front headlamps is also a new design cue for Kia.

Kia, which dumped “Motors” from its corporate name and adopted a new logo earlier this year as part of a brand remake, wants to become a global leader in EVs with annual sales of 500,000 EVs by 2026. The reboot begins this year with the introduction of the EV6.

That will be followed by several more EVs, which Kia hinted at in January. The mockups teased then included a crossover, commuter car, SUV, sedan and possibly a sporty car.

The company hopes to grab 6.6 percent of the global battery-electric vehicle market by 2025. The goal is to have EVs generate 20 percent of Kia’s worldwide sales by 2025 and a quarter in 2029.

The EV6 will be built on a new Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP, shared with corporate cousin Hyundai.

Kia has said the EV6 will have a range of more than 310 miles. But Kia's figure is drawn from the European standard, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure, which is considered more generous than U.S. range figures set by the EPA.