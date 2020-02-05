Job posting reveals next-gen Mustang planned for 2022

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. appears to have inadvertently revealed details about the timing of the next-generation Mustang.

In a LinkedIn job posting for a "wind/road noise and air leakage plant vehicle team engineer" from the official Ford account, the automaker said it was seeking an applicant "to deliver Ford and Lincoln quality on the current model Mustang (S550) and be the final sign off on the Ford 2023 Mustang S650 vehicle program before it goes to the customers."

The ad said the job would require the person to be "on-site launch lead for wind/road noise and air leakage attributes when S650 launches in 2022 as a 2023MY."

The details were spotted and posted on a Mustang forum this week. As of Wednesday morning, the post said applicants were no longer being accepted.

Ford does not comment on future products and has not given any details about the pony car's next redesign. However, the job posting corroborates a September report by Automotive News that the next-gen Mustang would debut in 2022.

The vehicle is expected to ride on Ford's CD6 platform, which also underpins the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator crossovers, suggesting it could be larger than the current version. The posting did not say what platform the vehicle would use.

The next Mustang, like today's car, will be built at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant in southeast Michigan. The automaker's new contract with the UAW stipulated that the plant would assemble the new Mustang and its derivatives, calling for Ford to invest $250 million in the plant through 2023.