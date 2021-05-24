JLR's Eberhardt sees some upside to chip shortage

Speaking last week on the sidelines of a media event at a racetrack in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac, Eberhardt said low inventories combined with strong sales have Jaguar and Land Rover dealers banking some of the highest profits per vehicle they've ever seen, and custom orders for Range Rovers and other vehicles — often sold at full price — are now approaching 30 percent of forward sales.

"The challenge for us will be to accurately forecast what the real demand is, then have the discipline to actually flex the production once we have availability to be aligned," he told Automotive News. "We don't want to push cars in the market."

Eberhardt said JLR's U.S. inventory is between 10,000 and 15,000 vehicles lower than normal.

"We are severely understocked at the moment, but it's a good problem to have. It increases our order bank," he said. "Traditionally, as we sold from stock, we had only a very few cars where we actually took orders, such as Range Rover. We have right now about 30 percent of forward volume is customer orders. That means customers are willing to wait — within reason."

Eberhardt worries that as soon as the chip shortage ends and industry production cranks up to full volume, inventories will return to pre-pandemic and pre-shortage levels. The situation in North America is being watched closely in the U.K. as the company reinvents itself under Thierry Bollore, who took the global CEO helm in September.

But keeping inventory too low also could cause problems, Eberhardt says.