Jeep Wagoneer family grows with stretched L models

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs became the biggest models in the Jeep family when they arrived last fall. But that status will be short lived.

Extended versions of the burly utility vehicles, the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L, debut at the New York auto show Wednesday as the brand looks to contend directly with rivals such as the Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon XL and Lincoln Navigator L.

The large SUVs are among the auto industry's most profitable vehicles, and in the case of the Suburban, have fostered a loyal customer base for decades.

The 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L, measuring 12 inches longer than the standard-wheelbase models, go on sale in the second half of the year.

All of the technology from the current models is there, but drivers will be able to store even more in the back. The long-wheelbase models offer up to 44.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, 15.8 cubic feet more than the shorter models.