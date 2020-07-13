Jeep signals V-8 Wrangler with new concept

It appears Jeep isn't quite ready to let the Ford Bronco just hop back on the trail without a little fight.

Fiat Chrysler's free-spirited brand, ahead of the late Monday debut of three all-new Bronco variants, is throwing down the gauntlet in the off-road space with the V-8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept. The concept, released Monday, tops out at 450 hp and 450 pound-feet of torque, and boasts a 0-60 mph time of less than five seconds.

The Wrangler's predecessor, the CJ, was the last to have a V-8, in 1981. That model, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said, delivered 125 hp and 220 pound-feet of torque.

"Jeep Wrangler enthusiasts have been asking us for a Wrangler V-8 and our new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept proves that we have the ability to make that happen," Jim Morrison, Jeep's North America head, said in a statement.

The concept sounds production ready.

It is equipped with Dana 44 axles, a full-time two-speed transfer case, electric front and rear axle lockers, 37-inch mud-terrain tires and a Jeep Performance Parts 2-inch lift kit from Mopar, along with suspension enhancements and a more robust eight-speed transmission. FCA said the transmission and full-time 4x4 transfer case "improve overall drivability."

The V-8 would be the latest update to the Wrangler's powertrain portfolio. The SUV is getting a plug-in hybrid option this year to go along with an EcoDiesel offering.

The exterior features a heavy-duty raised performance hood with an aggressive appearance. The interior is highlighted by red leather seats and a performance steering wheel.

The Bronco will have to establish itself in a shaky pandemic economy. The Wrangler, which set a U.S. sales record as recently as 2018 following a major redesign, has battled through it; U.S. sales fell 16 percent to 56,463 in the second quarter.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
A frame job: Morgan moves to a new architecture after 84 years
A frame job: Morgan moves to a new architecture after 84 years
Subaru Crosstrek, with optional bigger engine, gets modest price bump
Subaru Crosstrek, with optional bigger engine, gets modest price bump
Aston Martin's first DBX rolls off line
Aston Martin's first DBX rolls off line
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-13-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-15-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters