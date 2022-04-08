Easter Jeeps put powertrains in one basket

Jeep has dreamed up another batch of Easter Jeep Safari concepts loaded with electrified technology and outfitted with a slew of accessories.

D-Coder concept by JPP

The seven concepts will tackle off-road obstacles in Moab, Utah, for the 56th annual gathering of Jeep enthusiasts, which was set to begin Saturday, April 9. The brand uses the event to glean insights from off-roaders and give designers and engineers a unique perspective to develop future models.

The 2022 class of Moab concepts includes plug-in hybrid, battery-electric, diesel and V-8 models.

"It's no mistake that four of these seven vehicles are electrified," said Jim Morrison, Jeep's North America head. "When we look at the world transitioning and our goal of being the No. 1 green SUV brand in the world, it really is through this four-wheel-drive technology that we're pushing the limits."

Mark Allen, head of Jeep exterior design, said the Safari concepts have been great conversation starters with enthusiasts.

The latest concepts, he said, show that Jeep is "tuned in" with customers.

"We're out there, and we're watching, listening," Allen said.

Jeep is also showcasing three concepts in Utah that debuted at the 2021 SEMA Show.

Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept
Wrangler Magneto 2.0

The battery-electric Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept builds on the Wrangler Magneto concept that debuted at the 2021 event. It has a six-speed manual transmission that Jeep says gives the driver "ultimate control over the propulsion system" and delivers 625 hp.

The "peak amperage in the propulsion system is more than doubled to 600 amps," Jeep said. "That enables the Magneto 2.0 to instantly deliver up to 850 lb.-ft. of peak torque to the wheels — more than triple the torque output of last year's concept."

The new electric powertrain calibration maintains peak amperage for up to 10 seconds, Jeep said, which lets the Magneto 2.0 bolt from 0 to 60 mph in two seconds.

Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV concept
Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV

The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV is a beefed-up version of the Grand Cherokee 4xe arriving this spring. It features custom 20-inch Neutral Gray metallic matte wheels with 33-inch BFG mud terrain tires. The trimmed wheel wells with custom widened flares are what Jeep calls the "perfect complement to the meatier wheel and tire combo."

’41 concept
'41

The '41 concept pays homage to Jeep's military heritage. The plug-in hybrid sits on a Jeep Performance Parts 2-inch lift kit and 35-inch mud terrain tires with 17-inch Fifteen52 wheels painted in D.R.A.B. '41, a matte green.

Rubicon 20th Anniversary concept
Rubicon 20th Anniversary

The Rubicon 20th Anniversary concept honors the 2002 debut of the Wrangler Rubicon. The V-8-powered SUV features modifications such as "an active dual-mode performance exhaust that switches between wild and outrageous, a performance hood with center scoop, custom-built half doors and Sky One-touch powertop with removable side panels for open-air freedom," Jeep said.

Bob concept
Bob

All four doors and B-pillars have been removed from the diesel-powered Bob concept, which is based on a shortened Gladiator Rubicon, for open-air mobility.

"We're tuned in to what is happening specifically with the Gladiator. The off-road community really loves the wheelbase of the Gladiator for stability," Allen said. "But sometimes you'll see where they trim the back of the rear overhang off. That's what we've done here. Bob is 12 inches shorter than a standard Gladiator."

D-Coder by JPP

The Gladiator D-Coder concept has been bolstered with more than 35 Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar accessories. The JPP Gorilla Glass windshield offers up to three times the strength of a standard windshield.

Birdcage concept by JPP
Birdcage by JPP

The Wrangler 4xe Birdcage concept is another JPP and Mopar showcase. It rides on 37-inch tires.

