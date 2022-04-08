Easter Jeeps put powertrains in one basket

Jeep has dreamed up another batch of Easter Jeep Safari concepts loaded with electrified technology and outfitted with a slew of accessories.

The seven concepts will tackle off-road obstacles in Moab, Utah, for the 56th annual gathering of Jeep enthusiasts, which was set to begin Saturday, April 9. The brand uses the event to glean insights from off-roaders and give designers and engineers a unique perspective to develop future models.

The 2022 class of Moab concepts includes plug-in hybrid, battery-electric, diesel and V-8 models.

"It's no mistake that four of these seven vehicles are electrified," said Jim Morrison, Jeep's North America head. "When we look at the world transitioning and our goal of being the No. 1 green SUV brand in the world, it really is through this four-wheel-drive technology that we're pushing the limits."

Mark Allen, head of Jeep exterior design, said the Safari concepts have been great conversation starters with enthusiasts.

The latest concepts, he said, show that Jeep is "tuned in" with customers.

"We're out there, and we're watching, listening," Allen said.

Jeep is also showcasing three concepts in Utah that debuted at the 2021 SEMA Show.