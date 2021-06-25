Jeep to reveal freshened Compass at Chicago show

Jeep's big year continues at the Chicago Auto Show next month, when it will reveal a freshened Compass compact crossover.

The July 14 unveiling will mark one of the first times since the pandemic started that an updated model will debut at a physical media event rather than virtually as health and safety restrictions are lifted across the country.

Jeep also will introduce the Wrangler Xtreme Recon package, a model fortified with 35-inch tires to match the Ford Bronco Sasquatch package.

It's the first time the Wrangler will come from the factory with 35-inch tires, which will improve its approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water-fording capability.

"We have been listening to and watching our customers make this one of the most popular modifications to their Wranglers, and now we will deliver this exciting new package, along with an industry-first 100:1 crawl ratio, off the showroom floor at our Jeep dealerships," Jim Morrison, Jeep's North America vice president, said in a statement.

The Xtreme Recon package is available to order on both Wrangler Rubicon four-door and Wrangler Rubicon 392 models, Jeep said.

The freshened Compass will join a lineup that's being overhauled with the revived Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer nameplates, a three-row Grand Cherokee and new electrified options. The Grand Cherokee L is headed to dealerships now, and the luxurious Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs aren't far behind. A redesigned two-row Grand Cherokee goes into production later this year.

Jeep already has added the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid and the V-8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392.

The Compass hasn't been significantly updated since its redesign for the 2017 model year. U.S. sales of the crossover declined 33 percent in the first quarter of this year after falling 25 percent in 2020 to 107,969.