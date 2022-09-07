Two Jeep EVs to make U.S. debuts in 2024

DETROIT — The first fully electric Jeeps for the U.S. are scheduled to arrive in 2024.

The Wrangler-inspired Recon and a sleek midsize crossover called the Wagoneer S will mark the beginning of the battery-electric era for the brand in its biggest market.

The Recon, like the Wrangler, will have removable doors and windows and a power top to offer open-air driving. The Wagoneer S, despite sharing a name with the brand's largest SUVs, has its own design language.

Jeep is targeting a range of 400 miles for the Wagoneer S and aims to produce 600 hp with a 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds. It will be sold in major markets around the world, including Europe.