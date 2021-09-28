Grand Cherokee adds interior space, plug-in variant with 25-mile range

DETROIT — Jeep's second plug-in hybrid, the Grand Cherokee 4xe, will offer 25 miles of electric range, a 6,000-pound tow rating and a Trailhawk version powerful enough to conquer the Rubicon Trail in battery-only mode.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe is scheduled to reach North American dealerships in early 2022, following the arrival this fall of the redesigned two-row Grand Cherokee, a cornerstone of Jeep's lineup since the 1990s.

The fifth-generation SUV gains 5.5 cubic feet of interior space, active driving-assist technology, Uconnect 5 with a front-passenger screen and a new high-definition rear-seat entertainment system. Pricing has not been disclosed.

The 4xe, available in five trims, uses two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine to deliver 375 hp and 470 pound-feet of torque. All high-voltage electronics are sealed and waterproof, allowing the vehicle to ford up to 2 feet of water.