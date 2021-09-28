Grand Cherokee adds interior space, plug-in variant with 25-mile range

The 2022 2-row model is about 11 inches shorter than the Grand Cherokee L and about 4 inches longer than the fourth-generation Grand Cherokee.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe.

DETROIT — Jeep's second plug-in hybrid, the Grand Cherokee 4xe, will offer 25 miles of electric range, a 6,000-pound tow rating and a Trailhawk version powerful enough to conquer the Rubicon Trail in battery-only mode.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe is scheduled to reach North American dealerships in early 2022, following the arrival this fall of the redesigned two-row Grand Cherokee, a cornerstone of Jeep's lineup since the 1990s.

The fifth-generation SUV gains 5.5 cubic feet of interior space, active driving-assist technology, Uconnect 5 with a front-passenger screen and a new high-definition rear-seat entertainment system. Pricing has not been disclosed.

The 4xe, available in five trims, uses two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine to deliver 375 hp and 470 pound-feet of torque. All high-voltage electronics are sealed and waterproof, allowing the vehicle to ford up to 2 feet of water.

The interior of Jeep's 2022 Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve

The driver can control how the battery and engine work together by selecting from three modes: hybrid, electric and eSave, which keeps the battery charged for later use. The estimated battery range of 25 miles matches that of the Wrangler 4xe.

"The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe driver can tailor its hybrid powertrain to suit each trip, from daily commuting in pure-electric mode to extended highway road trips with no range anxiety, allowing owners to explore nature off-road in near silence," Jeep CEO Christian Meunier said in a statement. "This is another important step toward achieving our global vision of Zero Emission Freedom. By 2025, we plan to offer a fully electric Jeep vehicle in every SUV segment."

Bigger footprint

The 2022 Grand Cherokee adopts the architecture, styling and technology that Jeep introduced this year on the 2021 Grand Cherokee L, which has three rows of seating. The two-row version is about 11 inches shorter than the L and about 4 inches longer than the fourth-generation Grand Cherokee.

Jeep said it pushed the wheels 1.4 inches farther apart vs. the outgoing model to provide better handling and maneuverability. It's offering wheels as large as 21 inches for the first time on a Grand Cherokee.

A carryover 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine is standard, or buyers of some 4x4 trims can choose a 5.7-liter V-8 for the best-in-class maximum tow rating of 7,200 pounds. Fuel economy ratings are unchanged from the outgoing model.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve

Front-axle disconnect is new on 4x4 models, increasing fuel efficiency and reducing drag on the driveline by switching to rear-wheel-drive mode when the vehicle doesn't sense a need to power all four wheels.

Newly available interior features include a digital rearview mirror, a 10-inch full-color windshield head-up display and a wireless charging pad in the front center console. The new top-end Summit Reserve trim comes with a Palermo leather interior and a 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio system.

