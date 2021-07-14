Jeep Compass gets roomier interior, more safety tech

CHICAGO — Jeep is freshening its Compass compact crossover with a more spacious interior, larger display screens, more storage space and a flood of safety technology.

The updated Compass, scheduled to go on sale this fall, debuts Wednesday at the Chicago Auto Show.

The Compass is part of a larger revamp to Jeep's lineup this year, including the three-row Grand Cherokee L and the luxurious Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs. The redesigned two-row version of the Grand Cherokee is coming later in 2021.

The adventure brand is moving upstream with the Wagoneer models, dipping its toe into electrification with the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid and making a play further downstream for those wanting more economical options with the updated Compass.