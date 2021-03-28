Jeep brings taste of the electric to Moab safari

With the Ford Bronco and the reimagined and electrified Hummer set for comebacks, Jeep is upping its game and green cred with new concepts.

The Easter Jeep Safari lineup, from left: The Red Bare, Magneto, Jeepster Beach and Orange Peelz. 

The landscape is changing for Jeep.

The venerable brand hasn't faced serious off-road competition for the better part of a decade or more.

But with the Ford Bronco and Hummer — reimagined and electrified under the GMC brand — set for comebacks, Jeep is upping its game and green cred with new concepts.

Jeep has combined electrified power and the internal combustion engine with off-road prowess to engineer the set of custom-built Wrangler and Gladiator concepts.

The Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah — running Saturday, March 27, to Sunday, April 4 — is the testing ground for the newest 4x4s, capped by the first battery-electric vehicle from Jeep — the Magneto — another milestone in Jeep's quest to become the greenest SUV brand.

Magneto: Wrangler-based concept is Jeep’s first BEV.
Magneto

The Magneto, based on the two-door Wrangler Rubicon, is equipped with a custom-built axial flux electric motor that revs up to 6,000 rpm. The motor is connected to a six-speed manual transmission, creating a powertrain with a clutch that operates as it would with an internal combustion engine. Jeep says the compact motor delivers up to 273 pound-feet of torque and 285 hp. Calibrations permit the powertrain to emulate the driving experience, torque and horsepower of a V-6 engine. The Magneto concept runs 0 to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, Jeep says.

Custom red flanel inside the Red Bare, left. The Jeepster Beach, right, offers a vintage look.
Red Bare

The Red Bare concept is a Gladiator Rubicon equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, rated at 260 hp and 442 pound-feet of torque, with standard stop-start technology. To handle greater torque loads, the V-6 connects to a TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission, calibrated for low rpm shifts and to maneuver over rigorous terrain. The Red Bare features a 91:1 crawl ratio to tackle tough trails.

Jeepster Beach

The Jeepster Beach concept started as a 1968 Jeepster Commando and was blended with the performance of a 2020 Wrangler Rubicon. The Jeepster Commando, created around growing interest in leisure use of 4x4 vehicles, was the first compact four-wheel-drive vehicle with an automatic gearbox. But unlike the Jeep CJs of the time, it featured modern standard amenities: doors, roll-up side glass, a heater and a roof. The Jeepster Beach features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a custom, concept calibration that increases output about 25 percent above the production version, to 340 hp and 369 pound-feet of torque. The interior features low-back bucket seats trimmed in red leather. The rear seat was replaced with a chrome four-point safety cage, and the carpets were removed to make cleaning out sand a cinch.

Orange Peelz: An ode to open air
Orange Peelz

With the Orange Peelz, based on the two-door Wrangler, Jeep pays homage to unbridled open-air endeavors. Mopar designers enhanced the Wrangler's open-air heritage by removing side and rear windows, installing prototype Jeep Performance Parts half-doors and a custom removable one-piece glass sunroof. The Orange Peelz is powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with 285 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque, buttoned to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain is upgraded with a cold-air intake and cat-back exhaust system, both from the performance parts division.

Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept

The Jeep Magneto, based on a two-door 2020 Wrangler Rubicon, is equipped with a custom-built axial flux electric motor that operates up to 6,000 rpm. The e-motor is connected to a six-speed manual transmission, creating a manual-electric powertrain with a clutch that operates as it would with an internal combustion engine. Jeep says the compact e-motor is tuned to deliver up to 273 lb.-ft. of torque and 285 hp. Calibrations developed during testing permit the Magneto’s powertrain to emulate the driving experience, torque and horsepower of a V-6 engine.

Jeep Wrangler Magneto concept rear

The Magneto concept runs 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds, Jeep says.

Jeep Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon concept

Jeep says the Red Bare Gladiator features a 91:1 crawl ratio to tackle the toughest Moab trails.

Jeep Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon concept interior

The Red Bare concept is equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, rated at 260 hp and 442 lb.-ft. of torque, with standard engine stop-start technology. To handle greater torque loads, the V-6 motor connects to a TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission, calibrated for low RPM shifts and to maneuver rigorous terrain.

Jeepster Beach concept

The Jeepster Beach concept started as a 1968 Jeepster Commando -- C-101 -- and was blended with a 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Jeepster Beach concept rear

The Jeepster Commando, initially created around growing interest in leisure time use of 4x4 vehicles, was the first compact four-wheel-drive vehicle with an automatic transmission. But unlike the Jeep CJs of the time, it featured modern amenities, such as doors, roll-up side glass, a heater and roof, as standard equipment. Under the hood, the Jeepster Beach features a high-tech 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a custom, concept calibration that increases the engine output about 25 percent above the production version to 340 hp and 369 lb.-ft. of torque. 

Jeepster Beach concept interior

The Jeepster Beach custom interior was created with low-back bucket seats trimmed in red leather. The rear seat was replaced with a chrome, four-point safety cage and the carpets were removed to make cleaning out sand a breeze.

Jeep Orange Peelz concept

With the Orange Peelz concept, based on a two-door Wrangler, Jeep pays homage to open-air, fun-and-freedom endeavors. Mopar designers enhanced the Wrangler's open-air heritage by removing side and rear windows, installing prototype JPP half doors and a custom removable one-piece glass sunroof.

Jeep Orange Peelz concept rear

The Orange Peelz concept is powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with 285 hp and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, buttoned to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain is upgraded with a JPP cold-air intake and JPP cat-back exhaust system.

Jeep Top Dog concept

Using JPP and custom accessories, Mopar designers transformed a 2020 Jeep Gladiator into a concept geared for mountain bike enthusiasts. The Top Dog's bumper holds a concept 2-inch steel grille guard, inspired by the Jeep J6 concept and a JPP 8,000-lb.-capacity Rubicon Warn winch that includes 100 feet of Spydura synthetic rope.

Jeep Top Dog concept rear

The Top Dog's sides are protected by rock rails, customized with welded 2-inch steel tubes, similar to the front grille guard design. Black door sill guards feature a raised Gladiator logo and help protect interior sills from scratches and scuffs.

Jeep Farout concept

The Farout, an encore to 2019's Jeep Wayout concept, is an overlanding vehicle that leverages the 2021 Jeep Gladiator's 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine to guide adventure-seekers further off the beaten path. The signature feature of the concept is a customized deployable AT Overland Equipment Habitat Truck Topper. The spacious 16-foot long and 7.5-foot tall recreational residence opens and retracts in a matter of seconds. It sleeps up to four when unfolded.

