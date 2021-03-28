Jeep brings taste of the electric to Moab safari

The landscape is changing for Jeep.

The venerable brand hasn't faced serious off-road competition for the better part of a decade or more.

But with the Ford Bronco and Hummer — reimagined and electrified under the GMC brand — set for comebacks, Jeep is upping its game and green cred with new concepts.

Jeep has combined electrified power and the internal combustion engine with off-road prowess to engineer the set of custom-built Wrangler and Gladiator concepts.

The Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah — running Saturday, March 27, to Sunday, April 4 — is the testing ground for the newest 4x4s, capped by the first battery-electric vehicle from Jeep — the Magneto — another milestone in Jeep's quest to become the greenest SUV brand.