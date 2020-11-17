Jeep adds V-8 power to Wrangler

Jeep is adding more power and capability to the Wrangler, the off-road brand's model that will be heading to showrooms about the same time as the Ford Bronco.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 is loaded with a V-8 engine (392 cubic inches) that will deliver 470 hp and 470 pound-feet of torque, while jetting from 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds, a time that is 40 percent faster than the V-6 Wrangler Rubicon.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it's the first time in nearly 40 years that a V-8 has been a factory option on the Wrangler. The Wrangler's predecessor, the CJ, was the last to have a V-8, in 1981. That model, FCA said, delivered 125 hp and 220 pound-feet of torque.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 will hit dealerships in the first quarter of 2021, right in time for the Bronco's spring debut. Jeep began teasing a 392 concept in July, appearing a few hours before the Bronco was unwrapped.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 checks off another box on the Jeep fan wish-list, joining the diesel Wrangler, the Gladiator pickup and the upscale Grand Wagoneer that'll bolster the lineup next summer, said Scott Tallon, head of Jeep product marketing.

Pricing will be released closer to the sales launch.