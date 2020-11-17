Jeep adds V-8 power to Wrangler

2021 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392

Jeep is adding more power and capability to the Wrangler, the off-road brand's model that will be heading to showrooms about the same time as the Ford Bronco.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 is loaded with a V-8 engine (392 cubic inches) that will deliver 470 hp and 470 pound-feet of torque, while jetting from 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds, a time that is 40 percent faster than the V-6 Wrangler Rubicon.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it's the first time in nearly 40 years that a V-8 has been a factory option on the Wrangler. The Wrangler's predecessor, the CJ, was the last to have a V-8, in 1981. That model, FCA said, delivered 125 hp and 220 pound-feet of torque.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 will hit dealerships in the first quarter of 2021, right in time for the Bronco's spring debut. Jeep began teasing a 392 concept in July, appearing a few hours before the Bronco was unwrapped.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 checks off another box on the Jeep fan wish-list, joining the diesel Wrangler, the Gladiator pickup and the upscale Grand Wagoneer that'll bolster the lineup next summer, said Scott Tallon, head of Jeep product marketing.

Pricing will be released closer to the sales launch.

Media buzz

Tallon said the V-8-powered Wrangler isn't a direct response to the Bronco, which won't have that option when it reaches stores next year. Rather, it's an example of Jeep being responsive to consumer feedback.

The social media buzz that followed the 392 concept's July reveal, Tallon said, affirmed that Jeep was making the right move.

Customers have "been asking for this for years," Tallon said. "That's really what's helped propel the Jeep brand over the last eight decades. Listen to your customers. It's amazing what they can help and then drive in terms of success.

"Quite frankly, this has been under development for a really long time, before we really knew anything about the Bronco," Tallon added. "It's just something we knew was the next evolution for capability in Wrangler."

4-door only

The Rubicon 392 will be produced only as a four-door model. Half-doors are available to give occupants more of an open-air feel.

The exterior features a heavy-duty raised performance hood. FCA said the grille design delivers greater airflow and cooling of the engine.

A secondary air path within the hood structure cools the engine in case the hood scoop becomes restricted by snow, mud or debris. This allows the Wrangler Rubicon 392 to achieve top speed "even with a fully blocked primary air path."

The model comes with upgraded frame rails in addition to heavy-duty brakes, Fox high-performance shocks that enable improved off-road performance and 33-inch tires. The Wrangler 392 has a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Off-road Plus drive mode, the company said, allows drivers to lock the rear axle at high speeds while in 4 High.

The interior is highlighted by leather seats and a leather-wrapped, performance steering wheel that features wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

"It's about being authentic. It's about being true to the brand. It's about being capable," Tallon said. "The 392 does that. It's about getting dirty, but just doing it faster."

PHOTO GALLERY: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392
