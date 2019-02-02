Japanese company plans amphibious electric car

Funai Electric Co., a major Japanese manufacturer of TVs and consumer electronics under the Philips, Magnavox, Sanyo and Kodak brands, is moving into the car business through a partnership that begins production this month of an amphibious electric car for Southeast Asia.

Funai also is promoting a scissor-door EV convertible sports car concept — nonamphibious — that would use Funai electronics for driving vision, infotainment, lighting and battery systems. The concept vehicle proposes the use of a high-definition 3D cockpit display.