Jaguar Land Rover to test Defender fuel cell prototype

Jaguar Land Rover will begin testing a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle prototype later this year based on the Land Rover Defender, the company said.

The vehicle will be developed using technology and input from partners including engine specialist AVL and Marelli Automotive Systems.

The concept will be partially funded by an 8.7 million pound ($12.3 million) grant from the UK’s government-supported Advanced Propulsion Centre, which aims to support development of future automotive technologies in the country.

Jaguar Land Rover said in 2019 it was looking at fuel cells as an alternative to battery-electric powertrains as a way of powering its heavier Land Rover SUVs.

The concept is part of JLR’s push to achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036, and net-zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

