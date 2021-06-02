Jaguar F-Type goes V-8 only

Jaguar's days in the sports car business appear to be numbered — once again. The F-Type coupe and convertible will rumble to the checkered flag in 2025 with V-8 power only.

For 2022, Jaguar is dropping the entry-level 2.0-liter turbo P300 and the midlevel V-6 P400, leaving just two V-8 engines: the 450-hp P450 and the 575-hp F-Type R.

Starting prices range from $71,050 for the P450 to $104,350 for the R. The F-Type is one of the few bright spots for Jaguar so far in 2021, with sales up 66 percent over 2020. The least expensive 2021 F-Type is the P300 coupe, priced at $62,750. All prices include $1,150 for shipping.

Jaguar's current lineup — freshened in the past 12 months — will continue with minor upgrades until the end of the 2025 model year. For 2026, Jaguar is going all-electric with a new lineup built on a dedicated platform. With sports car sales accounting for a small fraction of Jaguar's volume — just 709 F-Types were sold in the U.S. in the first quarter — it seems unlikely a new sports car will be launched with the electric lineup.

The F-Type, Jaguar's first dedicated sports car since the classic E-Type ended production in 1974, arrived in 2013.