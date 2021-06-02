Jaguar F-Type goes V-8 only

Jaguar is dropping the entry-level and midlevel models of the F-Type sports car and will sell just two V-8 models starting in 2022.

Jaguar's days in the sports car business appear to be numbered — once again. The F-Type coupe and convertible will rumble to the checkered flag in 2025 with V-8 power only.

For 2022, Jaguar is dropping the entry-level 2.0-liter turbo P300 and the midlevel V-6 P400, leaving just two V-8 engines: the 450-hp P450 and the 575-hp F-Type R.

Starting prices range from $71,050 for the P450 to $104,350 for the R. The F-Type is one of the few bright spots for Jaguar so far in 2021, with sales up 66 percent over 2020. The least expensive 2021 F-Type is the P300 coupe, priced at $62,750. All prices include $1,150 for shipping.

Jaguar's current lineup — freshened in the past 12 months — will continue with minor upgrades until the end of the 2025 model year. For 2026, Jaguar is going all-electric with a new lineup built on a dedicated platform. With sports car sales accounting for a small fraction of Jaguar's volume — just 709 F-Types were sold in the U.S. in the first quarter — it seems unlikely a new sports car will be launched with the electric lineup.

The F-Type, Jaguar's first dedicated sports car since the classic E-Type ended production in 1974, arrived in 2013.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota finds new niche in small crossovers with 2022 Corolla Cross
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota finds new niche in small crossovers with 2022 Corolla Cross
Toyota finds new niche in small crossovers with 2022 Corolla Cross
Toyota shows new EV, upgraded sport coupes and tougher Tacoma trims
Toyota shows new EV, upgraded sport coupes and tougher Tacoma trims
BMW moves forward on BEV mission with iX, i4
BMW moves forward on BEV mission with iX, i4
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-31-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive