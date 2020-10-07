Jaguar drops XE sedan as SUV sales dominate

Jaguar has withdrawn its entry-level XE midsize sedan from the U.S. because of poor sales and a consumer shift to SUVs, the luxury brand said in a statement.

Jaguar sold just 886 XEs in the first half in the key market. The XE was priced from $39,900 in the U.S.

Jaguar will continue to sell the larger XF sedan, which had sales of just 349 in the first six months.

The Jaguar E-Pace compact SUV will now be the brand's entry model in the U.S., Jaguar said.

The brand's U.S. lineup will now consist of three SUVs, the XF and the F-Type sports car. The change was made to "specifically meet the U.S. market requirements, which today is made up of 66 percent SUV buyers in the luxury segment," Joe Eberhardt, head of Jaguar Land Rover North America, said.