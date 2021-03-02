Infiniti scraps Formula 1-inspired high-performance hybrid coupe

Infiniti has scrapped plans to bring to market a Formula One-inspired high-performance hybrid coupe.

Project Black S, which debuted as a running prototype on the eve of the 2018 Paris auto show, showcased technologies the Japanese luxury automaker developed in collaboration with the Renault Sport Formula One racing team.

Based on the Q60 coupe, the concept was powered by a dual-hybrid electrified powertrain that boosted Infiniti's 400-hp VR30 twin-turbo V-6 engine into an estimated 563-hp electrified power source.

The carbon-fiber concept featured a novel way of recouping lost energy during braking. In addition to using regenerative braking to recharge the batteries, the Black S harvested heat energy from the exhaust gases in the engine's twin turbochargers. This allowed the powertrain to generate electrical power under both braking and acceleration.

Infiniti has shelved plans for the Black S for now, "but the concept continues to inspire us," spokesman Kyle Bazemore said.

Infiniti announced in December it was ending its association with Formula One.