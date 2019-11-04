Infiniti preps 5 new models

QX55-MAIN

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — Infiniti plans to launch five new vehicles in the next three years.

The first of those models, a coupe version of Infiniti's flagship QX50 crossover, will arrive in U.S. dealerships next summer.

The QX55, expected to be powered by the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as the QX50, features a sloping roofline inspired by the first-generation FX performance crossover. While the new coupe shares design elements with the QX50, the front fascia is different and sports a new grille design.

The QX55 is aimed at customers for "whom utility is still important, but styling is paramount," Product Planning Director Tim Franklin told Automotive News on the sidelines of a press event here detailing the product plans.

"It's targeted at pre-family [buyers] and singles who are willing to make some compromise on space, for style," Franklin said.

Next to arrive will be a redesign of the QX60 crossover, Infiniti's bestselling vehicle. The gas-powered model will have a large grille, dual 12.3-inch screens and a two-tone roof.

"Overall, the styling of the car is dramatically different from the one we have today," said Eric Rigaux, Infiniti's global head of product strategy and planning. "It's much more SUV-like with a much stronger presence."

Infiniti's U.S. sales have dropped 10 straight months through October.

Electrified future

Toward the middle of the next decade, Infiniti will launch three electrified vehicles — a crossover and two sedans. They are part of the automaker's "two-powertrain, one-platform" electric-vehicle strategy.

In addition to introducing battery-only models, Infiniti will roll out vehicles based on Nissan's e-Power serial hybrid technology, which relies on a gasoline engine to recharge a lithium ion battery that then propels the vehicle.

Infiniti's version of e-Power could use a variant of the QX50's VC-Turbo engine to power a battery that will drive dual electric motors.

The all-electric, all-wheel-drive crossover is based on the QX Inspiration concept, unveiled at this year's Detroit auto show. Executives declined to disclose the vehicle's battery size but suggested it could have a roughly 300-mile range.

The first of the e-Power Infiniti models will be a dual-motor sedan based on the Qs Inspiration concept.

A second flagship sedan will come later.

