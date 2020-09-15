Hyundai's next-gen Tucson hits U.S. showrooms in first half of '21

Hyundai's next-generation Tucson compact crossover — to be offered in both long and short wheelbases as well as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid — will hit U.S. showrooms in the first half of 2021 for the 2022 model year, after making its sales debut in the home market of South Korea this month.

The redesign of Hyundai's bestselling U.S. nameplate introduces bold exterior styling with angular sheet metal and fender flares. The design is highlighted by an intricate grille accentuated by daytime running lights that jut from the center like a pair of wings.

Hyundai pulled the wraps on the vehicle online late Monday.