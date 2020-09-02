Hyundai's next-gen Tucson adopts 2 wheelbases with bold makeover

TOKYO -- Hyundai's next-generation Tucson crossover will feature a new design language, a "waterfall" inspired center stack and two wheelbase options, short and long.
Teaser images of the redesigned vehicle -- Hyundai's best-selling nameplate in the first half -- depict angular exterior styling with fender flares that cue off the Vision T concept shown at last year's Los Angeles auto show. Hyundai dubs it an "avant-garde 'Parametric Dynamics' design theme."
"We want our customers to feel moved," SangYup Lee, senior vice president and head of global design for Hyundai, said in a statement. "With the all-new Tucson, we are introducing its ultimate evolution and a definitive statement about Hyundai's unstoppable forward momentum."