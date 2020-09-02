Hyundai's next-gen Tucson adopts 2 wheelbases with bold makeover

Hyundai said the fourth-generation Tucson will be the first nameplate in the compact crossover segment to be offered with two wheelbase options.

(From 2013-18, Hyundai sold two versions of its midsize crossover -- the two-row Santa Fe Sport and the three-row Santa Fe.)

U.S. sales of the Tucson rose 1.2 percent to 57,941 units in the first half, ranking it No. 8 in the compact crossover segment behind such heavyweights as the Toyota RAV-4, Honda CR-V and Chevrolet Equinox.

The exterior design aims to convey a "kinetic jewel-like surface," highlighted by an intricate grille accentuated by a daytime running light signature that juts out from the center like a pair of wings.

The updated Tucson is bigger and wider than the outgoing version. The long hood and short overhangs lend a coupe-like profile. Designers aimed for a taut, athletic look.