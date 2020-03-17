Hyundai's next-gen Elantra comes creased, connected

LOS ANGELES — Hyundai's seventh-generation Elantra sedan sports a coupe-like design, optional features including side-by-side instrument and infotainment screens under a single piece of glass and a hybrid model that's expected to average more than 50 mpg in combined driving.

Hyundai is not just not giving up on cars. It's clearly aiming for segment leaders such as the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, although the Elantra does come up short in available power for now at 147 hp in the gasoline model. A sport version with a turbocharged motor is probably not far off. The Elantra goes on sale in the U.S. in the fourth quarter, Hyundai said.

The Korean automaker unwrapped the new compact sedan in West Hollywood. The global debut at The Lot Studios was streamed live. Hyundai disinvited the media last week because of fears over the coronavirus.

"While some manufacturers no longer see the value in the car side of the business, we're doubling down by offering an all-new model with both gas and hybrid powertrains," said Brian Smith, COO for Hyundai Motor America.

The 2021 Elantra is longer, wider and lower than the outgoing model. It's the second vehicle to employ Hyundai's new "Sensuous Sportiness" design language. The creased exterior, with three lines meeting on the sides of the vehicle, is called "Parametric Dynamics" by the brand's designers.

"The new Elantra is highlighted by its stance that looks like geometric crystals and divided body surfaces to get a strong emotional response from customers," said Luc Donckerwolke, chief design officer for Hyundai Motor Group. The design is more coupe-like than the outgoing model, but has about the same interior space.