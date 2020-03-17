Hyundai's next-gen Elantra comes creased, connected

LOS ANGELES — Hyundai's seventh-generation Elantra sedan sports a coupe-like design, optional features including side-by-side instrument and infotainment screens under a single piece of glass and a hybrid model that's expected to average more than 50 mpg in combined driving.

Hyundai is not just not giving up on cars. It's clearly aiming for segment leaders such as the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, although the Elantra does come up short in available power for now at 147 hp in the gasoline model. A sport version with a turbocharged motor is probably not far off. The Elantra goes on sale in the U.S. in the fourth quarter, Hyundai said.

The Korean automaker unwrapped the new compact sedan in West Hollywood. The global debut at The Lot Studios was streamed live. Hyundai disinvited the media last week because of fears over the coronavirus.

"While some manufacturers no longer see the value in the car side of the business, we're doubling down by offering an all-new model with both gas and hybrid powertrains," said Brian Smith, COO for Hyundai Motor America.

The 2021 Elantra is longer, wider and lower than the outgoing model. It's the second vehicle to employ Hyundai's new "Sensuous Sportiness" design language. The creased exterior, with three lines meeting on the sides of the vehicle, is called "Parametric Dynamics" by the brand's designers.

"The new Elantra is highlighted by its stance that looks like geometric crystals and divided body surfaces to get a strong emotional response from customers," said Luc Donckerwolke, chief design officer for Hyundai Motor Group. The design is more coupe-like than the outgoing model, but has about the same interior space.

In the interior, the Elantra has available features usually seen on pricier cars. In addition to the optional 10.25-inch instrument cluster and infotainment screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are a segment first, as is Hyundai's digital key that unlocks the car on Android smartphones.

Voice recognition to adjust the climate control and other functions comes with the optional navigation system, which has a data connection that allows for real-time traffic information and route updates similar to smartphone applications, Hyundai said.

In addition to a standard suite of safety features, optional ones include radar cruise control and lane centering, a safe-exit warning when vehicles are approaching from behind and reverse automatic braking to avoid a collision while backing up.

The automaker did not provide pricing for the vehicle or its optional features.

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder in the gasoline model comes with a continuously variable automatic transmission, and Hyundai predicts the Elantra will deliver best-in-class fuel economy but didn't give a number.

The first-ever Elantra hybrid has a smaller 1.6-liter engine with 139 hp that combines with an electric motor driven by a lithium ion battery. The hybrid is mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that differentiates it from competitors that generally use a continuously variable automatic.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-16-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 2-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters