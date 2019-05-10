Hyundai Venue's goal: Redefine 'entry level'

O'Brien said the decision to pass on awd was critical to the larger mission: creating an alternative to entry-level cars on the outs with consumers, and digging down into the market of used-car buyers who really want something new, that looks like an SUV and has modern safety and tech features. About a third of the 40 million used-vehicle transactions last year, he said, started with a buyer looking for a new vehicle and striking out. That's a big target audience for the Venue.

"When you make all-wheel drive, you have to have larger axles and larger hubs and larger suspension components, and all those things cost money," O'Brien said. "The easiest thing for product planners to do is to add. Nobody resists you. 'Oh, add it, add it, add it.' And then you have to pay for it, and then the product becomes difficult to afford," O'Brien said.

Hyundai hasn't set pricing for the Venue, but it could be a surprise. Speculation among the automotive press at the New York auto show put the likely sticker just below that of the Hyundai Kona, which has a base price of $21,035, including shipping. O'Brien told Automotive News the price would be "substantially below Kona" and "at a little bit of a premium but not much" compared with the entry-level Hyundai Accent sedan, which has a base price of $15,915, including shipping. Hyundai will sell the Accent in the U.S. as long as there is demand for it.

"The whole product concept of Venue was built around the idea that a customer could walk into one of our stores and have a choice, and a similar price point, of either an entry car or an entry CUV," he said. "Remember, we're competing against used cars in many cases."

The Venue is also part of Hyundai's bigger strategy in the U.S. of offering crossovers in multiple segments after a long product drought in which it was stuck selling cars in a mostly light-truck market. Hyundai's sales have been rising, thanks to the well-received Kona. Its three-row crossover, the Palisade, goes on sale this summer. The budget Venue and the relatively large and luxurious Palisade are "the bookends" of Hyundai's product strategy, O'Brien said.