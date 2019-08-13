Hyundai touts i10's new safety, connectivity features

Hyundai says its latest i10 minicar will come with one of the best safety packages in its segment.

The third-generation i10 will debut at the Frankfurt auto show in September.

Its safety equipment will include forward collision avoidance that uses a radar sensor to detect cars and pedestrians in front of the vehicle and a rear-view camera. Lane keeping assistance and a feature to monitor driver fatigue will be standard, Hyundai said in a news release.

The i10 will also offer connectivity features such as Hyundai's Bluelink that allows owners to lock or unlock their car remotely via a smartphone, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless smartphone charging.

European sales of the i10 fell 12 percent to 38,375 in the first six months, according to JATO Dynamics market researchers.

The latest i10 will arrive just as other brands are pulling their smallest models from the European market because of the increasing costs of developing them to meet tougher emissions and safety regulations.



Ford is ending European sales of the Ka+ while Opel-Vauxhall is dropping its Karl and Adam minicars. PSA has hinted that the Peugeot 108 and Citroen C1 might be dropped after the current generation. Volkswagen Group is not expected to directly replace its VW Up, Skoda Citigo and Seat Mii minicars and is instead working on how to sell affordable battery-powered city cars with zero emissions.