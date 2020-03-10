Hyundai teases next-generation 2021 Elantra

LOS ANGELES -- Hyundai released images of the seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra compact sedan prior to its formal introduction at an event next week in Los Angeles, underscoring its more aggressive design direction compared to the clean but somewhat bland outgoing model.

A key element of the exterior design for the 2021 model is the union of three character lines at a single point on the front doors, creating what Hyundai calls its "polyhedral appearance."

"This formation is a daring challenge, which has been avoided in car design, marking Elantra's disruptor spirit," the automaker said in a statement .

On the interior, the focus is on the driver, with side-by-side displays for instrumentation and infotainment.

"Low and wide structures go from the door and connect all the way to the center console, while the large interface consisting of two harmoniously integrated displays elevates the racing-inspired feel of the car," the automaker said.

The redesigned Elantra is longer, lower and wider than the outgoing model, Hyundai said, and features the look of a four-door coupe, with a sloping roof at the rear as part of its "Parametric Dynamics" design theme.