Hyundai teases next-generation 2021 Elantra

LOS ANGELES -- Hyundai released images of the seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra compact sedan prior to its formal introduction at an event next week in Los Angeles, underscoring its more aggressive design direction compared to the clean but somewhat bland outgoing model.

A key element of the exterior design for the 2021 model is the union of three character lines at a single point on the front doors, creating what Hyundai calls its "polyhedral appearance."

"This formation is a daring challenge, which has been avoided in car design, marking Elantra's disruptor spirit," the automaker said in a statement.

On the interior, the focus is on the driver, with side-by-side displays for instrumentation and infotainment.

"Low and wide structures go from the door and connect all the way to the center console, while the large interface consisting of two harmoniously integrated displays elevates the racing-inspired feel of the car," the automaker said.

The redesigned Elantra is longer, lower and wider than the outgoing model, Hyundai said, and features the look of a four-door coupe, with a sloping roof at the rear as part of its "Parametric Dynamics" design theme.

Wrap-around look

A teaser video shows a vertical light-bar at the rear that's similar to the wrap-around look on the redesigned 2020 Sonata midsize sedan that went on sale in December. Hyundai has said that its new design philosophy is to create cars and crossovers that have a "family appearance" but that are not just bigger and smaller versions of the same design like Russian dolls. Hyundai likens the differentiation to chess pieces.

The teaser video suggests the Elantra will have the corporate front grille like the Sonata, but with more fully integrated headlamps and lower air intakes, giving it less of a catfish-like appearance, which has been divisive among some reviewers as too busy for an otherwise handsome design.

Hollywood premier

The world premier of the 2021 Elantra will be March 17 in West Hollywood and will be streamed live at 7 p.m. PST, Hyundai said. The automaker didn't give any further details, such as price, on-sale date, or engine configurations.

The Elantra is Hyundai's best-selling car globally, with more than 13.8 million sold since its introduction in 1990, the company said. It's also sold under the Avante name in some markets.

U.S. sales of the Elantra fell 13 percent to 175,094 last year, and have dipped to 18,315 in the first two months of 2020 from 20,246 in the same period in 2019.

