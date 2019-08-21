Hyundai teases concept EV for Frankfurt

LOS ANGELES — Hyundai offered a peek of a new concept car that will hint at its future electric-vehicle design when the wraps come off at the Frankfurt Motor Show on Sept. 10.

The angular concept, shown in a teaser image, is inspired by looking back at the company's design in the 1970s, Hyundai said in a statement Wednesday. The concept vehicle is called the "45" with the number in angular brackets --『45』.

"The new concept accentuates the forward-driven design direction while exploring the evolution of Hyundai's 'sensuous sportiness' design language," the company said. "The fully-electric concept car will act as a symbolic milestone for Hyundai's future EV design."

Hyundai is rumored to be working on a new dedicated EV platform that can accommodate larger vehicles than the current platform shared by the Ioniq compact and Kona subcompact, both of which offer hybrid and gasoline-only powertrains in addition to pure-EV options.

The new platform would likely be shared with corporate partners Genesis and Kia. Kia offers the Niro subcompact on the current small-vehicle platform in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV configurations.