Hyundai taps into next-gen EV potential with Ioniq 5

TOKYO — Hyundai's new Ioniq 5 full-electric crossover promises snappy acceleration, roomy interior space and a futuristic digitalized instrument cluster — in a word, all that is the modern EV.

The vehicle, unveiled Tuesday in a virtual launch, is the lead-off model for a new generation of dedicated EVs that Hyundai hopes will make it a top player in the segment.

The midsize crossover is Hyundai's answer to Tesla and a growing host of competitors flooding into the EV race, especially with offerings in the hot-selling utility vehicle market.

The Ioniq 5 will hit U.S. dealers in some regions in the first half of the year.

It stands out as much for its styling as its technology.

The Ioniq 5 gets Hyundai Motor Group's first clamshell hood, which minimizes panel gaps while improving aerodynamics. Daytime running lamps create a new V-shape light signature, and along the side, auto-flush door handles lend some Tesla flair. The clean, angular exterior design with short overhangs and a long wheelbase are meant to telegraph the vehicle's EV identity.