Hyundai takes Veloster off the beaten path with Grappler concept

Anything can be a crossover or even a true off-roader with a little bit of effort. Or so Hyundai's Veloster Grappler concept suggests.

The Veloster was already pretty funky with its asymmetrical doors: two on one side like a four-door; one on the other like a coupe. The Grappler takes the whimsical design to extremes for the Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas next month, and is a showcase for aftermarket accessories.

The concept starts with oversize all-terrain tires on rally-themed racing wheels, and a visceral exhaust, Hyundai said in a press release . One of those tires is mounted in a utility basket on the roof that features a high-output lighting system, aided by an additional lighting kit on the front fascia.

The Grappler even has a removable solar panel that feeds a portable power station inside the car. A custom body wrap features a ghosted Hyundai-themed livery. And an aftermarket carbon-fiber hood helps with venting heat from the engine bay, Hyundai said.

A roll bar inside the cabin protects passengers, and there's a whole host of accessories aboard: racing seats, first-aid kit, outdoor dome tent, and some genuine Hyundai pieces such as sport pedals and ambient footwell lighting.