Hyundai takes on Tesla with Ioniq 6 EV sedan

SEOUL -- Hyundai on Thursday launched its first full-electric sedan, Ioniq 6, which the South Korean automaker is betting will help it grab a bigger share of the electric vehicle market dominated by Tesla.

The sedan will have a driving range of about 610 km (380 miles) under the WLTP testing cycle, about 30 percent more than the Ioniq 5 crossover, Hyundai said.

"We are using the same (battery) cell chemistry but we maximized the amount of batteries per each pack, enhancing energy density significantly," said Kim Yong Wha, an executive vice president at Hyundai.