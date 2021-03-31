Hyundai Santa Cruz compact pickup set for April 15 debut

LOS ANGELES — Hyundai released the first images of the Santa Cruz compact pickup that goes on sale this year, featuring the brand's geometric styling language on a platform shared with the new-generation Tucson crossover now in production.

The world premiere of the Santa Cruz is scheduled for April 15, the automaker said Wednesday.

The four-door vehicle with a short cargo bed represents a blending of crossover and truck, with Hyundai calling the Santa Cruz a "sport adventure vehicle" rather than a pickup. Teaser sketches show the Santa Cruz name stamped on the tailgate.

The vehicle was previewed with a concept unveiled at the 2015 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.