Hyundai Santa Cruz blends pickup, crossover utility

LOS ANGELES — Hyundai's Santa Cruz utility vehicle blends the driving comfort of a compact crossover with the utility of a short-bed pickup, creating a unique model in terms of size and pricing when it goes on sale this summer.

Hyundai, which released 2022 Santa Cruz photos and specifications on Thursday, is calling it a "sport adventure vehicle" and not a pickup. The automaker is targeting buyers looking for a flexible alternative to crossover cargo space. The Santa Cruz has four doors and a 4-foot bed.

"Santa Cruz features a secure, open bed area which includes a lockable tonneau cover, hidden bed storage and versatile bed extension accessories," the company said. "At the same time, these customers still value the secure utility of a compact SUV, with its comfort, passenger space, fuel efficiency and parking ease."

The Santa Cruz will be built in Alabama alongside the Tucson crossover. The two vehicles share a platform, a base engine and interior equipment. They also share a design language, although the Santa Cruz is just over a foot longer to accommodate the bed.